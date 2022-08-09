CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A pair of YMCAs in central Illinois announced on Tuesday that they will once again host an annual tradition that honors the people who died on September 11, 2001.

That tradition is the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. People who take part in this tradition climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, the same number of flights first responders climbed in the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers on 9/11, around the anniversary of the attacks. This year’s climb will take place at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and the Neal Center YMCA in Tolono will be hosting the event between Sept. 9 and 12.

“This event is incredibly powerful for our participants, members and staff every year,” said Emily Hayden, Senior Wellness Director. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to recognize the brave men and women who sacrificed so much on 9/11.”

YMCA members and nonmembers can reserve a stair climb for a one-hour timeslot in the free Mattoon Area Family YMCA app or by calling the Mattoon Y at 217-234-9494 or the Neal Center Y at 217-235-2500. The event is free for all participants.