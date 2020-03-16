YMCA temporarily shuts down due to COVID-19 concerns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Stephens Family YMCA announced Sunday night it would shut down its exercise facilities until at least March 30th, citing ongoing nationwide efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19.

“We know that this will not be a completely popular decision, but during this time we feel it is best,” CEO Jeff Scott said in an emailed statement.

The YMCA, which is located at 2501 Fields South Drive, is shuttering all of its programs and facilities.

“At the end of the day, we have decided to do that by fully participating in the social distancing practices that are being recommended by all levels of federal, state, and local government,” Scott said.

The YMCA said it plans to offer virtual group fitness programs on its website for exercises you can perform from your home.

“We ask that you bear with us with regards to our plan of action moving forward. You can look for another email to come out tomorrow regarding membership, cancelled programs, etc. Our YMCA depends on our membership to keep our doors open and we are hoping that you will continue to be loyal to the YMCA during this very difficult time.”