YMCA launches blood pressure self-monitoring program

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Officials at the Mattoon & Toledo YMCA are encouraging people to join their new Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program.

This program is open to those who have been diagnosed with high blood pressure or are taking medicine for hypertension. It is a four-month program that focuses on regulated home self-monitoring of one’s blood pressure with goals of reducing blood pressure, improving blood pressure management and increasing awareness of triggers that elevate blood pressure.

Officials said in this program, participants will gain knowledge to develop healthier eating habits through weekly contact with Healthy Heart Ambassadors and monthly nutrition education seminars. The Heart Healthy Ambassadors are YMCA employees who have undergone specialized training. The nutrition education seminars are open to the public.

“We have some incredibly compassionate Healthy Heart Ambassadors who are so excited to begin working with program participants,” said YMCA Wellness Director Emily Hayden.

The Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program is open to everyone in the community regardless of a Y membership. Program fees are discussed individually with interested participants. More information can be found at www.mattoonymca.org or by calling Emily Hayden at (217) 234-9494 or emailing ehayden@mattoonymca.org.