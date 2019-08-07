YMCA hosts annual Dump and Run

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University YMCA wants to help you clean out your house, or find new things for it.

It’s hosting its annual Dump and Run at the end of the month. It collects usable waste from students during move out in the Spring, but it also takes things from community members.

Organizers say this helps save nearly 25,000 lbs. of waste from going into landfills every year.

Drop off dates start Wednesday, August 14 at the U of I Stock Pavilion. The Dump and Run will be held August 24 – 25.

