TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Kids in Christian County are going to have a chance to hunt for Bigfoot this summer courtesy of the Christian County YMCA.

The YMCA said that, due to a recent sighting in the area, it is asking kids in grades one through four (during the 2022-2023 school year) to help hunt the creature. Before that happens, they will be hosting a “Bigfoot Boot Camp.”

Youth coordinator Mike Eisenbarth said the boot camp is meant to “prepare kids mentally and physically in the weeks leading up to the big hunt.” The boot camp will last from June 13 to July 13 on Mondays and Wednesday mornings at the YMCA, located at 900 McAdam Drive in Taylorville.

First and second graders will have their boot camp take place between 9 and 10 a.m. with third and fourth graders following at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Registration will take place on April 28 between 6 and 7:30 p.m. at the YMCA.