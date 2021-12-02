YMCA announces winter sports for youth

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA in Toledo have announced three opportunities for area youth to stay active with sports during the colder months.

YMCA officials said they strive to teach sportsmanship, teamwork, skills and values above all else. Every child plays half of every game and the score is only kept in upper-grade levels, so that fun and skill development can remain the focus of YMCA Youth Sports.

The youth basketball season for children in 4th-8th grade will begin January 29 in Mattoon. Children from every school are welcome. Registration is open through January 10.

Youth Indoor Soccer will be held at the Neal Center YMCA beginning January 29. Registration runs through January 12.

Youth Dodgeball will be held in Toledo beginning April 5. Registration for dodgeball will open January 3 and end March 25.

Anyone who wants more information, including registration fees, can visit website or call (217) 234-9494 in Mattoon or (217) 235-2500 in Toledo.