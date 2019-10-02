Year-round shelter to open next year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some of Champaign-Urbana’s most vulnerable residents are now going to be taken care of a little better.

United Way announced that C-U at Home and Austin’s Place will combine to become a year-round emergency shelter, the first one in the area for more than a decade. The shelter’s will operate separately for this winter but on November 1, 2020, the shelters will open their doors for the evening and every night after that.

Right now, C-U at Home and Austin’s Place are male only and female only shelters. They both only provide overnight shelter during the winter. Both say the need is just as important in the summer though.

United Way says other communities the same size as Champaign are able to support emergency shelters. To them, the need has always been there.

“It really is based on what the need is in the community and we see the need here year-round,” says Community Impact Director Beverley Baker. “We want to be able to provide that service cause it’s really a benefit to the whole community. We all want to know our most vulnerable residents have a safe place to go.”

C-U at Home says the two will need to raise $300,000 a year to operate. They are starting their applications for grants, but donations are also being asked for. A service was recently started that lets people set a monthly amount to donate.

Austin’s Place will move in with C-U at Home next year. Some construction will be done next summer to keep their two wings separate.