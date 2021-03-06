WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA)–Since the start of the pandemic, many people living in nursing homes haven’t been able to see all their loved ones… Including Paul Rector. So, for his 100th birthday, his family organized a drive-through celebration for him.

Paul Rector is a World War II veteran who served in the pacific theatre. Rector was visited by friends and family, as well as Illinois’ patriot guard. They each wished him a happy birthday, and thanked him for his service.

“You could just see the smile on his face,” his nephew Jon Rector said. “He’s 100 year’s old, and he’s tired. But the smile on his face today was just priceless. He got to be with his family, a lot of friends drove by, and it’s just been a fabulous day.”

His family says they’re grateful for Windsor of savoy for taking care of rector throughout the pandemic, as well as helping to organize his birthday party.