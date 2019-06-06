WW II veteran remembers D-Day 75 years later

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- Communities all around the country have taken time to remember the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day invasions on the beaches of Normandy.

One member of the Georgetown community did not bear witness to the events that morning, but had a front row seat as a member of the United States military. Charlie Dukes, 96, was a member of the Army after enlisting during his freshman year at Indiana University. Dukes did not storm the beaches on D-Day, but felt the impact of that day at his base stateside.

"I feel so bad about the guys that were killed that day," said Dukes. "And I happened to be safe in the States. I was in Texas, in fact, on guard duty. I was guarding the officer's quarters, and they were getting the news and handing it out to me. I knew what was going on, but it was scary because I was infantry."

