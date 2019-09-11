Wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Coles County man

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The widow of a 49-year-old Mattoon man who died from injuries after a fall from the second floor of the Coles County Courthouse has filed a lawsuit against the county, sheriff’s department and correctional officers for the death of James Brigham.



Kimberly Brigham’s wrongful death suit was filed in Urbana on Monday.

Brigham is seeking more than $50,000 in damages from the court, alleging that negligence by the county, police and correctional officers involved in the January incident led to her husband’s death.



James Brigham was in the custody of the Coles County Sheriff’s department as a suspect in a felony disorderly conduct case: he’d been accused of making a bomb threat to Mattoon’s Walmart on December 21.



James Brigham after being taken into custody.

The lawsuit alleges that “Given the circumstances leading up to Mr. Brigham’s arrest,” the correctional officers involved, as well as “other agents of (Coles County Sheriff Jimmy) Rankin knew or should have known that Mr. Brigham presented a danger to himself and others due to his mental health and suicide attempts.”



Brigham’s wife had called Mattoon Police twice toward the end of 2018 — once in October and another time in December — to report her husband’s suicidal intentions and ask police to locate him.



Brigham went to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana on December 28 for treatment after drinking antifreeze, according to the lawsuit. Once released the following day, Brigham was transferred to the Coles County Jail.



The lawsuit alleges that officers did not screen Brigham for mental health issues, failed to complete a “Suicide Prevention Screening Form,” and failed to contact the Coles County Mental Health Department, which had a worker on-call. While still in county jail, Brigham told another inmate on January 21 that he planned “to hang himself in the jail or to jump off one of the balconies in the Coles County Courthouse.”



On January 22, Brigham was scheduled to appear in court for a divorce hearing.



The wrongful death lawsuit alleges that the officer charged with escorting Brigham from the county jail to the courtroom didn’t observe Brigham carefully enough, allowing him to exit “the courtroom into the hallway, (move) to the edge of the walkway railing overlooking the rotunda,” and “pitch himself over the side of the railing.”

Brigham died from his injuries two days later, on January 24.



His wife has asked for a jury trial on all counts against the defendants.

This is a developing story.

