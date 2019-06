CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A UI student was riding her bike when a wrong-way driver hit her. It happened on the corner of White and Sixth streets, about 9:45 am, Tuesday.

Police say the driver of a Mercedes was going the wrong way on Sixth Street and didn’t see the cyclist. Witnesses say the crash snapped her bike in half.

The student was taken to the hospital. Police say she may have some broken bones, but she’s expected to be okay.

The driver was cited for improper lane usage.