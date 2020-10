CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — Wright Street is closed from Springfield Avenue to White Street in Champaign.

A press release from the City of Champaign says the closure is needed for sewer repairs for the Kenney Gymnasium building at the U. of I.

Road closed barricades, construction warning signs, and other detour signs will be post on site.

The work is expected to start Oct. 28 and will last one week.