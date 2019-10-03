Wrestling owner brings his show back to hometown

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A perfect Saturday for Tony Khan when he was younger was going to an Illini football or basketball game on a Saturday and then going home to write fictional wrestling cards.

Now, his visions are playing out for millions.

“It’s a dream and it means everything to me,” says the UI grad and Champaign native Khan. “The idea of Dynamite was actually born in Champaign.”

Khan is now the CEO of All Elite Wresting, which debuted to 1.4 million viewers Wednesday night. He says he’s always been a fan of wrestling. And just 15 hours after the lights dimmed on their opening performance in Washington, D.C., Khan and his larger than life wrestlers stopped by his hometown.

They hosted a meet and greet on just 36 hours notice to promote the organization coming to the State Farm Center in December. It will be the first nationally broadcast event at the arena that is not Illini basketball.

“I lived here my whole life until my family bought the Jaguars,” says Khan. “So to come back here after the first episode of AEW: Dynamite, to be here now is so special. And that we’re doing our tenth episode here is gonna be awesome.”

You can’t have a wrestling group without wrestlers, and Khan made a splash. AEW signed big names like Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, and MJF. Jericho and the Rhodes have almost five million Twitter followers combined.

Over 100 fans lined up outside the Illini Union waiting to take pictures and get autographs with some of them. One fan in line says he screamed when he learned he could meet Cody Rhodes.

“He made us believe in wrestling again,” says St. Joseph native Todd Black. “Now to have him here is just this almost life-changing experience because you get to meet a guy who had a dream, made it happen, and now he’s just on this global stage. It’s just awesome to support him in any way.”

Black and other fans were not the only ones having a great experience. Rhodes says meeting and making a difference with fans means the world to him.

“When you can see the escape wrestling provides people, if you can do that for three to five hours or whatever the show is, I’m glad that’s my job,” says Cody Rhodes. “That’s a good thing at the end of the day to think about and do. It’s really special.”

Another fan says he drove from Peoria and stood in line for two hours. Champaign is one of the smaller markets they have announced so far, but all of the wrestlers visiting say they expect a rowdy and packed house when they visit again.

AEW: Dynamite is at the State Farm Center on December 4. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 11 a.m.