DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur police said a domestic violence situation landed a mother in the hospital and her teenage son in jail. A week later, that mother has died. Police said her son could now face a tougher charge.

Dove Inc. domestic violence program coordinator Liz Mackey said their emergency shelter is half full, and that shows just how many people need their help.

“What happened with this woman is the worst case scenario that we could ever think of,” Mackey said.

After 43-year-old Monique McKissic was sent to the hospital with severe head injuries, her 19-year-old son, Adam Rich, was charged with attempted murder. But police said that could change – because a week later, she died.

“What’s sad is this is how domestic violence relationships end without intervention or any kind of services provided,” Mackey said.

Decatur police said McKissic is the fourth vicitm of deadly domestic violence so far this year.

“The goal is power and control, and the ultimate power and control you can have over somebody is to kill them,” Mackey said.

Dove Inc. advocates for victims. Mackey said domestic violence doesn’t always start out physical, but it does get worse over time.

“It’s frustrating because it just keeps happening over and over again,” she said.

She said it can happen between family members, roommates, partners – it’s about the power dynamic.

“Nobody should ever be telling anybody who they can see, what they can do, where they’re allowed to go, where they’re allowed to spend money.”

Mackey said those are some red flags to look out for. When in doubt, she encourages people to reach out. Dove has emergency shelters, a 24-hour hotline, and most importantly – people who care.

“Nobody deserves to be a victim of domestic violence. Ever.”

Mackey said their emergency hotline gets about 20 calls a day from Macon County alone. She said the most important takeaway is to reach out if you need help.

The Macon County office and hotline numbers are: (217)428-6616, and (217)423-2238. Dove Inc. also serves Moultrie, DeWitt, Shelby and Piatt counties. You can find more information on their website.