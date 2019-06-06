Workshops provide money-saving tips

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Some area residents can get money saving tips about utility bills and energy consumption at free workshops.

The city and RPC, in conjunction with Ameren Illinois, are holding Safety, Lighting, Energy Efficiency Program (SLEEP) to improve safety and energy efficiency for the Garden Hills neighborhood.

June 12: 12 - 1 pm, Arrowhead Bowling Alley (1401 North McKinley)

June 13: 5:30 - 6:30 pm, Developmental Services Center (1304 West Bradley)

July 11: 4:30 - 5:30 pm, Illinois workNet Center (1307 North Mattis)

July 13: 9 - 10 am, Jericho Missionary Church (1601 West Bloomington)

For more information, click here.