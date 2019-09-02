Working on Labor Day

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA)— For some labor day means spending time with your family. But those who protect us don’t always get that chance. The truth of it is we always need help from police officers, firefighters or an EMTs so although today is a day off of work for many it’s not always for them.

Being separated from their families can sometimes be difficult they do their best to make sure they are supporting each other. The time they spend together is important because they know their work-family is going to take care of them also.

“We spend a lot of time together for a lot of us it’s a third of our life. We work 24-hour shifts. Some of us it’s 12 hours but either way, we are missing times with our family,” Jamie Rafferty with OSF says.

But they’re keeping busy on the holiday, so busy in fact almost everyone in the OSF ambulance bay was out on calls Monday morning.

They say as far as work, it’s pretty much business as normal. They’re just a bit busier because there are more accidents happening because of more people on the road.