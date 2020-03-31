Working from home, not all pajamas and naps!

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

NATIONAL (WCIA) — With 75% of Americans under lockdown, many are finding “working from home” is more than just rest and relaxation. TransparentBusiness, a Citigroup company, claims to redefine cloud working and is finding more than its stride and footing in the current global COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Transparency Officer Moe Vela has created a top 10 list of the most effective way of working at home. Vela says transitioning to working from home is notoriously hard, but he’s in the business of helping companies mobilize to an online workplace while making sure quality standards stay up-to-par.

Top 10 Tips for Work from Home Productivity: