Working from home, not all pajamas and naps!

NATIONAL (WCIA) — With 75% of Americans under lockdown, many are finding “working from home” is more than just rest and relaxation. TransparentBusiness, a Citigroup company, claims to redefine cloud working and is finding more than its stride and footing in the current global COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Transparency Officer Moe Vela has created a top 10 list of the most effective way of working at home. Vela says transitioning to working from home is notoriously hard, but he’s in the business of helping companies mobilize to an online workplace while making sure quality standards stay up-to-par.
Top 10 Tips for Work from Home Productivity:
- Create a routine with real work hours and make it your new normal; self-discipline is required.
- Establish boundaries between work and home life with a designated work space; practice self-care but get work done.
- Constant communication with colleagues and managers is crucial to remain strong if not get stronger.
- Loyalty is key to fostering trust and remember your employer is concerned about productivity and efficiency so do your part to mitigate the concern.
- When appropriate and feasible, offer to do video chats instead of phone calls; nothing replaces the value of face-to-face interaction.
- Make yourself aware of software tools and solutions to make remote work more effective and suggest the employer implement them.
- Focus on the positive and use that attitude to work diligently: no commute, better work/life balance, comfort of home.
- Whether through software or just updates, keep employer updated on productivity.
- Employers should use resources in the marketplace like videoconferencing, remote workforce monitoring and coordinating software to mitigate risks of a remote workforce.
- Above all, participate in the act of transparency.