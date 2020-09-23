Workers stranded in mid-air after scaffolding “malfunction”

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two workers at State Farm in Bloomington were stuck 200 feet in the area after a “malfunction” with scaffolding, fire officals said.

The workers were not in danger by the time the City of Bloomington Fire Department was able to publicly post about the incident on Facebook, but officials urged people to avoid the area all the same.

The Normal Fire Department was also on-scene assisting with the rescue.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.