Work begins on communications tower snapped by ice

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are climbing a tall communications tower that was mangled by ice weather Monday in Champaign County.

Capt. John Bell with the Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District says a crane has arrived and crews have started working at the site.

Tower owner Stu Loft, with Alliance Communications, says the crews will remove the damaged parts.

Loft says the lower section of the tower structure is around 100 years old and stands at 115 feet tall. On top is two triangular sections, he says, and both are Rohn-brand towers.

When asked what the future plans for the tower were, Loft responded he did not yet know.