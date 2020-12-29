Wooden sculptures carved into tree stumps at Douglas-Hart Nature Center

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking to go on a nature walk?

There’s new artwork to see at the Douglas-Hart Nature Center in Mattoon.

Director Greg Boske says these wooden animal sculptures were carved out of tree trunks.





“We had ash trees that were dying,” he says. “They had emerald ash borer. It’s a beetle that gets in under the bark and kills trees.

“Its really widespread across the part of the country”

Boske says they took four trees that were strategically located near trailers that needed to be chopped down for safety reasons.

“We were looking at what to do with these dead trees,” he says. “I originally wanted to do a totem pole, and one thing led to another. Then our goal was doing some chainsaw carvings, and Marissa Grant contacted a few carvers and ended up with one from Lerna.”

He adds they chose Mike Garrity, with the Orchid Acres Woodshop to complete the artwork.

Boske says they’ve had an “excellent response” to the new additions. “People enjoy them and can be walking the trails, and all of sudden there’s a raccoon or an owl carved into a tree,” he says.

The Mattoon Community Trust gave them a grant of $2,500 to contribute towards the work, Boske says.