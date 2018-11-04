Local News

Women come together to vote

Posted: Nov 03, 2018 06:16 PM CDT

Updated: Nov 03, 2018 11:38 PM CDT

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)-- A group of women came together to encourage the community to get out and vote. They met up at the Macon County Clerk's office. There were sorority members and other ladies from the community. They also made calls to remind others to make it to the polls.

People who came out say they want others to know how important it is to cast your ballot. As of Friday night, Macon County had 9179 grace, early, nursing home, and vote by mail ballots.

