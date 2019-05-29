Women charged for juvenile sexual abuse
NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Two women are facing sexual abuse charges after police say they had sex with a 16-year-old boy.
Rebecca Higgs, 27, and Shelby Slankerd, 25 were arrested over Friday and Saturday. Police say they were originally investigating the possible sexual assault of a three-year-old child when they discovered the possible sexual abuse of the 16-year-old.
Police are still investigating the sexual assault claim involving the three-year-old.
