PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) -- More testimony from Brendt Christensen's now ex-girlfriend, Terra Bullis, was heard Thursday afternoon. Christensen is on trial for the kidnapping resulting in murder of Yingying Zhang in June 2017.

Bullis texted Christensen the morning after a vigil in Zhang's honor asking if he was hungover. When questioned about the text, in court, Bullis stated he was checking to see if he was okay.