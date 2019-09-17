Woman who drove off unfinished bridge charged with DUI

1  of  3
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The 28-year-old woman who drove over the unfinished Bradley Avenue bridge and crashed onto I-57 is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ashia Marshall had two other men in her car when it happened on September 3rd. They all went to the hospital after the crash.

There were several warning signs in the construction zone that Marshall blew past. Construction workers said there were no skid marks to show that she slowed down at any point before crashing.

Marshall is expected in court on October 18th at 10:30 a.m.

