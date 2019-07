CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) — On October 18, 2013, the decomposed body of a woman was found along the westbound entrance ramp to I-70, off Illinois Route 49, by IDOT. Almost six years later, the woman’s identity is still not known.

The deceased is described as being female, white, in her 20’s – 30′, 5’3″, 140 lbs., with dark hair. She didn’t have any tattoos. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

Illinois State Police Zone 7

(217) 342 – 7853