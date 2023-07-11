DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole a charity donation jar from a gas station.

Officials said that on July 3, the woman threw a “temper tantrum” over what they called a petty dispute with the gas station. As part of that tantrum, the woman grabbed the donation jar and left.

The money inside the jar, officials said, was going to the Children’s Miracle Network to provide medical care to sick children.

Photographs captured by the gas station’s security cameras show that the woman has Black skin and dark hair. At the time of the theft, she was wearing a pink shirt, khaki-colored pants and was driving a dark-colored Nissan with Indiana license plates.

Anyone who knows of the woman’s identity is asked to call Decatur Police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.