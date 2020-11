CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman is helping families in need this Christmas.

Whitney Rouse has set up a sort of “Secret Santa” exchange.

She’s serving as the middle man between Secret Santas and families.

She has a Facebook page where she posted about children in need of gifts this year. People can then comment if they would like to be a Secret Santa.

Rouse says she has been in their shoes before and hope others don’t go through the same.