Woman sought for ID theft

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for help solving an identity theft case. Monday, March 9, authorities say a woman entered the University of Illinois Credit Union, in the 200-block of East University Avenue, in Urbana, and tried opening an account using a victim’s identity.

A fraudulent driver’s license with the suspect’s picture and the victim’s information were presented. UICCU denied the woman services when she couldn’t answer the security questions correctly. The suspect left in a gold GMC SUV driven by a male, black.





The same suspect(s) were later able to successfully withdraw funds from a different victim’s account at a Busey Bank in Decatur. It’s not known how the victims’ identities were compromised.





Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com