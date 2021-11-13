Woman shot moments after attending her nephew’s funeral

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A 40-year-old woman was shot in Champaign on Friday night at a family gathering in the parking lot in the Oakwood Trace apartment complex.

According to members of her family, someone drove up, got out of their car, and opened fire into the crowd of people who were mourning the loss of 20-year-old Brandon Kelly at his funeral. Authorities have not published the name of the victim, but her family members described her as Kelly’s aunt.

Kelly, a graduate of Central High School was shot and killed outside the Parkland Point area after midnight on Halloween night. His family was celebrating his life at the Morning Star Freewill Baptist Church on Friday.

According to Champaign police, the woman shot at the family gathering was alert and responsive after coming out of surgery for her gunshot wound. Detectives found several spent shell casings at the scene of the crime. They are investigating and looking for any video footage of the shooting that might lead to an arrest.