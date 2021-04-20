Woman seriously hurt after head-on crash with semi

EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A Dieterich woman was seriously hurt in a crash Monday afternoon in Effingham County.

It happened before 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 45 at County Road 500 North.

Troopers say Effingham’s Landon Back, 18, was driving a black 2010 Chevrolet Camaro south on Route 45. He was driving behind a blue 2020 Freightliner semi-truck. Additionally, Elizabeth Feldhake, 21, of Dieterich, was driving north in a white 2005 Toyota sedan.

State police say Back tried to pass the semi, but then saw the sedan was approaching him in the northbound lane. Back then pulled left onto the shoulder, troopers say, to avoid hitting the sedan.

Police say Feldhake swerved her sedan to her left to avoid hitting Back’s Camaro, and then struck the semi head-on.

Feldhake was taken by ambulance to a regional hospital, a press release says. It adds she was seriously hurt.

Timothy Dodson, 61, of Polo, was driving the semi. He and Back were not injured, police say.

Troopers say the 18-year-old Camaro driver was ticketed for improper lane usage and improper overtaking on the left.