Woman robbed in Schnucks parking lot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman is okay after she was robbed in the Schnucks parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

We talked to a woman who witnessed it. She stayed with the woman who was robbed and called police. She saw the driver and the person who stole the purse ride away in a red 99 Mercury Cougar.

This hits close to home for a lot of people because this happened to someone just walking in a parking lot during the day. We talked Lieutenant Curt Apperson with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. He explained someone ways you can keep yourself safe.

“Recognize that there’s safety in numbers. If you go shopping, go with friends, go with a family members so that everyone can have someone’s back. I mean, the more sets of eyes you have when you’re going shopping or walking out to your car after shopping, the better off you are,” he explained.

If you shop at night, Apperson suggests you do it somewhere that’s well-lit. If you don’t feel safe going to your car alone, find someone to go with you. Check your car before you drive off, and don’t sit in it for a long time, leave right away. Be aware when you’re walking to your car. Have your keys in your hand, that way you can get in your car quicker and use them as a weapon, if needed.

We reached out to the Champaign Police Department to see if they arrested the people who robbed the woman, but they didn’t return our request for information.