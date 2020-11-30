Woman reported missing

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 41-year-old woman who has not been seen since early November.
A press release from the Decatur Police Department says Norma J. Crutchfield, of Decatur, was last seen Nov. 1 near East Olive and North Illinois streets.
It says her family has reported her as missing, and police are actively searching for.
She is described in the release as a white woman with brown hair, green eyes, and a light complexion. Crutchfield is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.
The release also says the woman has several identifying tattoos and scars. They include:
- Butterfly tattoos on her right ankle and right shoulder.
- Flower tattoo on her left shoulder
- Heart tattoo on her right thigh.
- Rose and vines tattoo on her right thigh
- Scars on her stomach.
- Star tattoo on her left foot.
- Animal tattoo on her left thigh.
- Name tattoo on the left side of her neck.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, Decatur Police ask you to call them at 217-424-2711.