Woman reported missing

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 41-year-old woman who has not been seen since early November.

A press release from the Decatur Police Department says Norma J. Crutchfield, of Decatur, was last seen Nov. 1 near East Olive and North Illinois streets.

It says her family has reported her as missing, and police are actively searching for.

She is described in the release as a white woman with brown hair, green eyes, and a light complexion. Crutchfield is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

The release also says the woman has several identifying tattoos and scars. They include:

  • Butterfly tattoos on her right ankle and right shoulder.
  • Flower tattoo on her left shoulder
  • Heart tattoo on her right thigh.
  • Rose and vines tattoo on her right thigh
  • Scars on her stomach.
  • Star tattoo on her left foot.
  • Animal tattoo on her left thigh.
  • Name tattoo on the left side of her neck.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, Decatur Police ask you to call them at 217-424-2711.

