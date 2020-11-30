Woman reported missing

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 41-year-old woman who has not been seen since early November.

A press release from the Decatur Police Department says Norma J. Crutchfield, of Decatur, was last seen Nov. 1 near East Olive and North Illinois streets.

It says her family has reported her as missing, and police are actively searching for.

She is described in the release as a white woman with brown hair, green eyes, and a light complexion. Crutchfield is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

The release also says the woman has several identifying tattoos and scars. They include:

Butterfly tattoos on her right ankle and right shoulder.

Flower tattoo on her left shoulder

Heart tattoo on her right thigh.

Rose and vines tattoo on her right thigh

Scars on her stomach.

Star tattoo on her left foot.

Animal tattoo on her left thigh.

Name tattoo on the left side of her neck.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, Decatur Police ask you to call them at 217-424-2711.