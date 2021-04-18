Woman reported missing in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police is asking for the public’s help with finding a woman reported missing on Saturday.

A press release from ISP Zone 5 Champaign says investigators are working to find 72-year-old Sherry Hubbartt. She was reported missing in Clarksburg Township — that’s about 6 miles south and 1 mile east of Shelbyville.

Police described her as a white woman with brown hair and blue eyes, and who is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 180 pounds.

ISP says Hubbartt has a condition that puts her in danger without her medication.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, police ask you to call 217-867-2050.

Hubbartt’s family is organizing a search party Sunday morning. If you’d like to help, you can contact Alexandrea Reed, or Brett Reed on Facebook.

