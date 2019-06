CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman faces multiple charges after police responded to an intoxicated person yelling obscenities.

An ambulance was called for 30-year old Christa Connour whose intoxication required medical attention.

Police say Connour battered paramedics and damaged medical equipment as they tried to render aid.

After receiving medical treatment, she was arrested for aggravated battery to emergency medical personnel and criminal damage to government supported property.