Woman pleads guilty to transferring gun to convicted felon

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — 31-year-old Lawanda Moore pleaded guilty on Friday to unlawfully transferring a firearm to a convicted felon, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Boyle.

Officials said a sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 7, 2022, in federal court in Urbana.

At the change-of-plea hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long, Moore was reported to admit to transferring a firearm to Timothy Davis. Moore said when she transferred the gun to Davis, she knew he had been previously convicted of a felony and, as a result, was not allowed to lawfully possess a firearm.

According to officials, Moore faces statutory penalties of up to ten years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release.