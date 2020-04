SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An area woman who hasn’t been seen in more than a week is considered an endangered missing person.







29-year old Kimberly Mattingly was last seen and heard from Sunday, April 5. Authorities say her phone later pinged in Effingham, but there’s been no other evidence of her location. The last time she was seen, she was getting into a blue car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

(217) 774 – 3941