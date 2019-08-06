Woman last seen Monday

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A family and authorities are searching for a missing Westville woman. 21-year old Hanna Jo Hefferen was last seen about 10 pm, Monday.
Hefferen is white, 5’3″, 130 lbs., with dark-blonde hair, green eyes, a nose piercing and “Hope” tattooed on her inner left wrist. She’s driving a 2010 gold Hyundai Elantra, license plate #V 548 885. Her family says she may be headed to or in Canada.
Anyone with information should contact authorities.
Vermilion County Crime Stoppers
(217) 446 – TIPS
Westville Police Detectives
(217) 267 – 2131
Case #19-6579