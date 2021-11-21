Woman killed in weekend crash

BULLPIT, Ill. (WCIA) – A 48-year-old Edinburg woman was killed in a car crash in Christian County Saturday evening.

The crash happened on Illinois Route 104 at James Street in Bullpit. State troopers said their preliminary investigation indicated that the woman was driving eastbound in a Jeep Wrangler when she veered into the westbound lane to pass cars driving in front of her. Her Wrangler hit a tractor that was traveling westbound and caught fire. The tractor turned over on its side after being hit.

The driver of the Wrangler was pronounced dead on the scene. State police did not release her name. The driver of the tractor – 22-year-old Steven Mann Jr. from Kincade – was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.