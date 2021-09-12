Woman killed in single-vehicle crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman was pronounced dead early Saturday morning after the minivan she was driving struck a tree in Urbana.

The woman was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed and sideswiped several parked cars in the 1000 block of South Anderson before the minivan left the roadway and struck a large tree in front of a residence in the 900 block of South Anderson.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submitting a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website or submitting a tip on the free P3 Tips app available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.