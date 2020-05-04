Woman killed in single car crash

COVID-19
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was killed in a single vehicle accident. It happened about midnight Saturday, near 1834 North 800 East Road, in Buckhart Township.

The car was southbound when it left the road and hit a tree. The driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries, the extent of which are not known.

A third passenger, 35-year old Michelle White, of Edinburg, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma to the body sustained in the crash. The accident investigation is ongoing.

