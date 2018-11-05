Local News

Woman killed in single-car crash

Posted: Nov 04, 2018 07:46 PM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 03:19 AM CST

 THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) -- A Rantoul woman died in a single-car crash. 

The Champaign County Coroner says 31-year-old Kayln Porter died at 11 Sunday morning at the scene located at County Road 2400 North and 1200 East near Thomasboro. 

Porter was driving north as she went through the intersection before she came to a stop in a drainage ditch.    

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. 

Her death is being investigated. 
 

