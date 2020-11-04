Woman killed in rural house fire identified

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Coroner Michael Day is releasing the name of a 66-year-old woman who died in a house fire Sunday in rural Cerro Gordo.

Her name is Sandra K. Bramel. She is from rural Cerro Gordo.

Day says an autopsy showed she died from smoke inhalation. He adds there was no indication of trauma, tumor, or infection before her death.

The house was a total loss. Several area fire agencies were needed to bring the blaze under control. It happened on North-East County Line Road, about a mile north of Illinois Route 105.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall’s office and the Macon County Sheriff’s office continue to investigate the deadly fire.