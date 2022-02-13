LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 33-year-old woman was killed Friday night in a car crash that happened on Route 47.

Laurette Tillman of Aurora was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson said Tillman was ejected from her car upon impact with a semi-truck, and the injuries from the ejection resulted in her death.

The crash remains under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police, but preliminary findings indicate that icy roads were the cause.