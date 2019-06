MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was killed in a house fire. It happened about 4:15 pm, Wednesday, in the 1300-block of Baugh Drive, Normal.

The coroner says preliminary autopsy results show 76-year old Judith Dawson died from carbon monoxide intoxication due to inhalation of smoke and soot. There was no evidence of non-fire related injury.

The investigation is ongoing.