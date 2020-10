EFFINGHAM COUNTY (WCIA) — A 67-year-old woman died after a car and truck crashed on U.S. 40 just west of Outer Belt West.

It happened this morning around 8:00.

Illinois State Police said Deborah Hendricks was traveling eastbound on U.S. 40 and crossed over into the westbound lane, striking a truck head on.

Hendricks was pronounced dead. The other driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.