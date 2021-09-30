Woman injured in highway car crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – A woman was injured in a fiery car crash that occurred Thursday morning on Interstate 70.

According to the Illinois State Police, a pickup truck towing a car on a trailer attempted to make an abrupt U-turn at an emergency turnaround six miles east of the Altamont exit.

As the truck was partially into the turnaround, an SUV driven by Valerie Williams, 50, hit the trailer. The car being towed overturned onto the highway shoulder. Williams’ SUV came to a stop in the roadway a short distance after the crash and caught fire.

Williams was able to escape her burning car and was airlifted to Carle Hospital in Urbana.

The driver of the pickup truck, Gregory Faughn, 56, was cited for improper lane usage.