Man arrested, woman in critical condition after stabbing

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 41-year-old Waverly man is behind bars after police say he stabbed a 65-year-old Jacksonville woman Saturday afternoon in Owaneco.

A press release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a reported stabbing around 3:50 p.m. that happened on the side of the road near Church Street and Illinois Route 29.

The release says deputies, with the assistance of Taylorville Police, arrived at the scene and discovered that Brenda S. Whisler, 65, had been stabbed in the back of her neck.

Police say she was attacked by Shane A. Mosley, 41, of Waverly.

Investigators say that his mother, Velma Mosely, was driving his car while the man was in the passenger seat. The release says they were heading to Jacksonville from Pana.

According to the release, Velma Mosley told deputies that her son smoked synthetic marijuana as they were leaving Pana, and then he became very upset and agitated with her.

The release says Velma Mosley pulled the car over near Church Street on Route 29. Police say Brenda Whisler, Velma’s domestic companion, was following them and had pulled over behind them.

Deputies say Shane Mosley got out of the car and broke the driver’s side window of his car — while his mother was still in it.

Police say Velma Mosley and Brenda Whisler then left their cars, and Shane Mosley was still very upset with them.

Investigators say as Whisler was walking away, Shane Mosley stabbed her in the back of her neck with a knife.

Police say witnesses driving by saw Mosley cross Route 29 while waving a knife. They pulled over and watched Mosley walk towards the Owaneco Elevator.

The release says the witnesses followed Mosley with their car as he walked around the elevator a few times. When Mosley stopped, a man inside that car detained him until deputies arrived.

When police got to the scene, they arrested Shane Mosley. Police say Whisler was taken by ambulance to Taylorville Memorial Hospital. She was then airlifted to Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Whisler may not survive her injuries, police say.

The release says Mosley was charged with aggravated battery of a victim aged 60 years or older, which is a class 2 felony. He could face a sentence of 2-10 years in prison if convicted.

Mosley’s bond was set at $100,000. The release says he is booked at the Christian County Jail.