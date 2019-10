MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The woman who died after her car drove off the bridge has been identified. Coroner Michael Day says 18-year old Tabatha Pratt, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at 10:50 pm, Tuesday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. Authorities say Pratt was driving southbound near 1400 South Main Street when her vehicle left the roadway and plunged into Lake Decatur. Police are investigating.