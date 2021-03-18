Woman hurt after crashing into two cars

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Robinson woman was hurt after wrecking into two cars Wednesday in Effingham.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on Illinois Route 33 about a quarter-mile east of Pembroke Street.

Troopers say Taylor Newlin was driving a silver 2012 Dodge SUV on westbound Route 33 when she encountered traffic that was stopped by the previous crash.

Police say Newlin sideswiped an Effingham man’s truck and then rear-ended another truck, driven by a Saint Elmo man.

The woman escaped the crash with minor injuries, troopers say. They cited her for failure to slow down to avoid a crash.

Newlin was taken to a hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt.