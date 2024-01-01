CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating a shooting on New Year’s Eve that left one woman hospitalized.

Champaign Police were called to a report of shots fired on North Neil Street near Walingford Drive around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. They learned that a 24-year-old woman from Rockford was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police officials say someone started firing when the victim was sitting in her car. Bullets hit both the woman’s vehicle as well as a nearby building. The subject fled the scene and no arrests have been made yet.

Officials said the woman remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the police department at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Police are also looking for any area resident or business with surveillance cameras outside to contact the police department.

Calling Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous and can pay up to $2,500 for tips that result in an arrest.